August 11, 2022 3:35 pm
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 11 that all people evacuated from frontline settlements will be provided with free housing and social guarantees. Vereshchuk added that, currently, mandatory evacuation is carried out only in Donetsk Oblast, but later it may be extended to other regions where the situation might get worse.



