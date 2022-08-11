Vereshchuk: Mandatory evacuation involves providing people with accommodation.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 11, 2022 3:35 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 11 that all people evacuated from frontline settlements will be provided with free housing and social guarantees. Vereshchuk added that, currently, mandatory evacuation is carried out only in Donetsk Oblast, but later it may be extended to other regions where the situation might get worse.