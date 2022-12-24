Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Utilities almost completely restored in Kyiv after latest Russian mass missile strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 10:56 am
The Kyiv City Military Administration said on Nov. 27 that power, water, heat, and cell phone service are “almost completely restored” in Kyiv.

Repair work on the power grid has reached the final stage and most Kyiv residents have electricity at home as of 9:00 a.m., according to the administration’s press service. Utilities are working as usual but emergency power outages in some parts of the capital are still possible, it added.

On Nov. 24, Mayor Vitali Klitschko had said that 70% of Kyiv households were left without electricity after Russia’s latest mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Nov. 23.

Kyiv introduced scheduled power outages in mid-October to conserve electricity as Russia ramped up its campaign to pound energy facilities nationwide.

Practically all large thermal and hydroelectric power plants across Ukraine have been damaged to some extent as of Nov. 22, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is among its key targets.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
