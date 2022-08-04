Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 4, 2022
U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia is working on planting false evidence incriminating Ukraine in the killing of war prisoners in Olenivka, an official familiar with the intel told The Associated Press on Aug. 3. The attack on Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast on July 29 killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners and wounded dozens more. Russian military has previously accused Ukraine of launching the strike, presenting no proof. The Ukrainian military has denied the accusations.

