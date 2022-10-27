US launches program to prevent weapons from being acquired by Russia.
October 28, 2022 12:36 am
The U.S. State Department announced on Oct. 27 that it had developed a program to prevent weapons supplied to Ukraine from being acquired by the Russian military or ending up in the black market. The program includes providing additional support to Ukraine’s efforts to account for weapons, including training for border guards and stricter monitoring of arms and ammunition.
