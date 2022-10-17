Update: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17
October 9, 2022 7:13 am
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported that 17 people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on the city overnight on Oct. 9.
According to preliminary data, five houses were destroyed and about 40 were damaged, Kurtev said.
