Update: Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills 3 people
September 30, 2022 6:35 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that a third person has been found dead under the rubble after the Russian missile attack on a transport facility earlier on Sept. 30. The attack also injured five people.
