Saturday, December 24, 2022

Update: Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast injures 3, including a child

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 4:14 pm
Russian artillery shelling of the southern city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, injured three people, including a 10-year-old boy, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Dec. 21.

Tymoshenko also published photos of several private houses damaged by the attack.

Earlier in the day, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that two people — a mother and a child — had been wounded in a Russian attack on the city.

