Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian shelling injures 2 in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 1:35 pm
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Dec. 21 that two people — a mother and a child — were injured in a Russian attack on the southern city of Ochakiv. 

He didn’t provide further details. On Dec. 21, an air raid alert went off in the oblast around 12:30 p.m.. Sirens were activated in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea on Dec. 21, RFE/RL reported.

Prior, Russian attacks on the eastern Donetsk Oblast killed two people and wounded eight over the past day, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 21.

Russian forces shelled the entire front line from Vuhledar to Lyman, causing damages and destruction in residential areas. 

