National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy are among those killed in Russia’s attack earlier on Sept. 30. Klymenko said 88 people were injured, including a three-year-old girl. Russian troops launched a missile attack on a line of civilian cars on the way out of the regional center, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.