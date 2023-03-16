Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Update: Death toll in Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 10

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 8:27 am
Rescuers retrieved the bodies of three more people from the remains of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia hit by the Russian forces, Ukraine's Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported on the morning of March 4. 

A Russian S-300 missile hit the building in the early hours of March 2.  

As of 7 a.m. on March 4, ten people are known to have been killed by the Russian attack, including a child. The emergency service reported that first responders had rescued 11 people, two cats and a dog. Twenty people were evacuated from a heavily damaged residential building. 

First responders have been working on the site of the missile strike for two days, continuing to search for survivors under the rubble. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk

