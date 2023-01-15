25 people killed, 73 injured in Russian strike on Dnipro

The apartment block hit by a Russian missile in Dnipro on Jan. 14, pictured on Jan. 15. (Asami Terajima)

Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14 has killed 25 people and injured 73, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15. One of the killed was a child.

At least 73 people were injured, including 13 children. Forty-three people are still missing. The search for survivors continues.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a morning Telegram post that more than 40 people are being treated in local hospitals.

Seventy-two apartments have been completely ruined, and 230 others have been damaged, Reznichenko said.

The building was hit during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine, maingly targeting the country's critical infrastructure. The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs.

Russia hit the high-rise building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile, Ukraine’s Air Defense reported. Ukraine’s military said that the country currently has “no firepower capable of shooting down this type of missile.”

Search and rescue mission continues – now in its second day – as authorities fear 40 people are still trapped under the rubble.