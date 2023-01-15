Death toll in Russian missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30

A rescue operation is underway at the site of the Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment block in Dnipro on Jan. 14. (Photo released by President Volodymyr Zelensky)

The Russian missile attack that destroyed a section of an apartment building in Dnipro killed at least 30 people, Natalia Babachenko, an advisor to the governor of Dnipro Oblast, said on national TV.

At least 75 people have been injured. At least one child has been killed.

The rescue operation has been underway for over 24 hours now.

As of mid-day on Jan. 15, some 40 people were still missing.

A Russian missile hit an apartment block in a residential neighborhood in Dnipro, a city of 1 million people in central Ukraine, on the early afternoon of Jan. 14.