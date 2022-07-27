UNHCR: 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees receive temporary protection status in EU.
July 23, 2022 9:23 pm
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 3.7 million refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes. Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic are in the lead. In total, 6 million Ukrainian refugees are recorded across Europe.