Tuesday, January 24, 2023

UN: At least 18,483 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 5:30 am
According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 7,068 civilians and wounded at least 11,415 from Feb. 24 to Jan. 22. 

The agency reported that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.

“This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties,” the statement reads.

Satellite images published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar on Nov. 30 show that Mariupol’s Starokrymske cemetery has grown significantly since March 29.

The Associated Press estimated that at least 10,300 new graves have been dug in Russian-occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, since early March.

