Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrenergo: Ukraine still faces 30% electricity shortage after Russian missile attack.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 11:45 pm
Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Nov. 25 that the country's energy system still has a significant power shortage at 30% of consumption needs. 

"The gradual restoration of the power supply system continues. Repair crews work around the clock," the company said. 

A Russian missile strike caused massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions on Nov. 23.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. 

The previous large-scale strikes took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including the capital.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

