Ukrenergo: Russian missile strike hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

October 15, 2022 11:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Oct. 15 that the morning missile strike on the outskirts of Kyiv had caused “heavy destruction” on the energy infrastructure.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike hit one of the communities in the region at around 7 a.m. but did not disclose the location of the latest attack. No casualties have been reported so far. 

Ukrenergo warned that the region could face sporadic power outages, calling upon residents to save electricity between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

