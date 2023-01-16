Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 16, 2023

Ukrainian soldiers arrive in US to start training on Patriot air defense systems.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 3:51 pm
Around 100 Ukrainian soldiers on Jan. 16 arrived at Fort Still training base in Oklahoma, where they will be trained to use Patriot air defense systems, Fox News reported

On Jan. 15, Ukrainian soldiers also began training in Germany to use Patriot missile systems. 

The U.S. announced it would supply Patriots to Ukraine at the end of December ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, D.C.

The Patriot system is the most advanced air defense weapon in its arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for.  

Patriots, of which Germany also committed a battery in early January, aims to significantly improve the defense of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure against regular Russian missile attacks.



