Police are investigating the case after multiple swastikas were spray-painted on the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada's Edmonton building at around 3 a.m. on May 13. Two swastikas had been spray-painted on either side of the building's front doors and two more appeared on a banner that reads "Stop Putin. Stop War." Orysia Boychuk, president of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress Alberta Provincial Council called on the local police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.