Sunday, February 12, 2023

Ukrainian military strikes Russian temporary bases over 30 times

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 8:33 am
In their Feb. 12 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit 14 temporary bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot, and an anti-aircraft missile complex. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Forces hit temporary bases of Russian troops at least 19 times and shot down a Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-type drone. 

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements over the past 24 hours, including Bilohorivka and Serebrianske foresty lands in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Pervomaiske, Pobeda, Vuhledar, and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched 12 missile strikes (three of those targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast), 32 air strikes, and over 90 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's infrastructure. 


