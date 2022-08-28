Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia wants to mobilize about 90,000 troops
August 28, 2022 3:21 pm
The Russian military is recruiting in each of the country's military districts in order to make up for losses, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate spokesman Vadym Skibitsky. Recruiters, however, are encountering significant recruiting issues as there are fewer and fewer applicants, especially in big cities where few want to serve, Skibitsky said.
