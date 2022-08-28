Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 28, 2022 3:21 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian military is recruiting in each of the country's military districts in order to make up for losses, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate spokesman Vadym Skibitsky. Recruiters, however, are encountering significant recruiting issues as there are fewer and fewer applicants, especially in big cities where few want to serve, Skibitsky said.

