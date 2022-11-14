Ukrainian forces target 4 Russian concentrations of troops, equipment in Ukraine’s south
November 14, 2022 5:00 am
Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported that the Ukrainian military killed 40 Russian soldiers and destroyed seven armored vehicles on Nov. 13.
