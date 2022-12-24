Ukrainian forces report shooting down Russian helicopter in eastern Ukraine

The Eastern Air Command troops shot down the Russian Kamov Ka-50 attack helicopter on Dec. 4, Ukraine’s Air Force reported, adding a video of the takedown.

The area where it happened hasn't been reported. The Eastern Air Command is active in the eastern part of Ukraine, including in Donetsk Oblast, where the heaviest fighting is taking place.

Ukraine shot down 263 Russian helicopters since Feb. 24, according to the General Staff report on Dec. 4.

The General Staff reported on Dec. 3 that Ukraine’s air defense shot down the Russian plane, the model of which was not specified, near the settlement of Pidhorodne, Donetsk Oblast.



