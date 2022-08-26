Ukrainian forces hit Dariivskyi bridge near Kherson.
August 26, 2022 7:42 pm
Southern Operational Command said that the bridge is inoperative. With multiple recent strikes against three main bridges across the Dnipro River, Russian forces in Kherson Oblast were forced to build pontoon bridges and use boats to transport equipment to their troops, which could noticeably affect their combat effectiveness, according to military experts.
