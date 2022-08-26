Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian forces hit Dariivskyi bridge near Kherson.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 26, 2022 7:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Southern Operational Command said that the bridge is inoperative. With multiple recent strikes against three main bridges across the Dnipro River, Russian forces in Kherson Oblast were forced to build pontoon bridges and use boats to transport equipment to their troops, which could noticeably affect their combat effectiveness, according to military experts.

