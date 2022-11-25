Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 25, 2022

Governor: Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast kill 10 people, injure 54

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 12:19 pm
Share

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 49 times on Nov. 24, hitting residential buildings, a shipyard, school grounds, and gas pipes in Kherson, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported

Russian forces also attacked the communities of Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, and Stepanivka, which are located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian forces retreated from at the beginning of November. 

On Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he receives reports of Russian attacks on liberated Kherson “almost every hour” following Russian forces’ withdrawal from the city. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK