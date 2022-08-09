Operational Command “South” reports that Ukrainian forces killed at least 23 Russian soldiers on the southern front lines and destoryed a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile gun complex, a T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S," and five vehicles, including armored ones. The Air Force also reportedly struck the positions of Russian personnel and equipment near the occupied city of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast.



