externalUkrainian army strikes Russian forces in southern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 3:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command “South” reports that Ukrainian forces killed at least 23 Russian soldiers on the southern front lines and destoryed a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile gun complex, a T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S," and five vehicles, including armored ones. The Air Force also reportedly struck the positions of Russian personnel and equipment near the occupied city of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

