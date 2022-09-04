Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalUkrainian Armed Forces liberated three settlements on Sept. 4.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 11:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one village was de-occupied in Donetsk Oblast and two more in the southern regions of the country. Earlier, officials reported that Ukraine liberated Vysokopillia in Kherson Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok