Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated three settlements on Sept. 4.
September 4, 2022 11:39 pm
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one village was de-occupied in Donetsk Oblast and two more in the southern regions of the country. Earlier, officials reported that Ukraine liberated Vysokopillia in Kherson Oblast.
