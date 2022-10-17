Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian Su-25 attack jet, 5 Russian drones on Sept. 19
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 2:33 am
Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram that Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses destroyed one Russian Su-25 jet aircraft, one Kh-59 Ovod air-to-surface guided cruise missile, and five unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian fighter, assault, and bomber aircraft continue to attack Russian military positions with various types of weapons, the Air Force said.
