This item is part of our running news digest

September 20, 2022 2:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram that Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses destroyed one Russian Su-25 jet aircraft, one Kh-59 Ovod air-to-surface guided cruise missile, and five unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian fighter, assault, and bomber aircraft continue to attack Russian military positions with various types of weapons, the Air Force said.

