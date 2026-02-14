KI logo
Russia

BREAKING: Russia killed opposition leader Navalny with dart frog poison, UK official says

2 min read
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
BREAKING: Russia killed opposition leader Navalny with dart frog poison, UK official says
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via video link from Moscow's Matrosskaya Tishina detention center during a court hearing of an appeal against his arrest, in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 28, 2021. Navalny, 44, was detained on Jan. 17 after returning from Germany, where he recovered from a near-fatal poisoning, and was later jailed for 30 days for violating a suspended sentence from 2014. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a dart frog toxin called epibatidine before he died in 2024, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.

"Only the Russian government had the means, motive and opportunity to deploy this lethal toxin against Alexei Navalny during his imprisonment in Russia," she said. "Russia saw Navalny as a threat. By using this form of poison, the Russian state demonstrated the despicable tools it has at its disposal and the overwhelming fear it has of political opposition."

Laboratories in the U.K., Sweden, France, Germany and the Netherlands received Navalny's biological samples after his death and unanimously concluded that he was poisoned with epibatidine, the Insider, an independent Russian media outlet, reported on Feb. 14.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Scientists from five European countries have determined that my husband, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with epibatidine — a neurotoxin and one of the deadliest poisons on earth," Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X. "In nature, this poison can be found on the skin of an Ecuadorian tree frog. It causes paralysis, respiratory arrest, and a painful death."

She said that she was "certain from the very first day that my husband had been poisoned, but now there is proof: Putin killed Alexei with chemical weapons."

"I am grateful to the European states for the painstaking work they carried out over two years, and for bringing the truth to light," Navalnaya said. "Vladimir Putin is a murderer. He must be held accountable for all his crimes."

The Kremlin has denied the accusations.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Alexei Navalny’s life and death as main opponent to Putin regime
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death on Feb. 16 did not come as a surprise for those familiar with Russian politics. Navalny was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, and the Kremlin had used all the tools at its disposal to shut him up. He was sentenced in several fabricated criminal cases, and some of his allies have also been imprisoned. In 2020, investigative journalists published evidence that Russia’s Federal Security Service was behind an assassination attempt on
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Alexei NavalnyRussian oppositionYulia NavalnayaMunich Security Conference
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 14
Saturday, February 14
Show More

Editors' Picks