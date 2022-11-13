Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Ukraine's military targets Russian concentrations of troops, equipment on southern front line

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 5:27 am
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Nov. 12 that the Ukrainian army has killed 40 Russian soldiers and destroyed three military vehicles over the past 24 hours on the southern front line. The command also reported that Russia keeps 18 ships in the Black Sea, including one missile carrier with eight Kalibr cruise missiles on board. 




