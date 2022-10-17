Ukraine's military struck multiple Russian command posts in Donbas over last 24 hours
October 15, 2022 7:33 am
Ukrainian forces struck four Russian command posts as well as 15 other areas where Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated in Donbas over the past day, according to the latest update of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.