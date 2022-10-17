Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military struck multiple Russian command posts in Donbas over last 24 hours

October 15, 2022 7:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian forces struck four Russian command posts as well as 15 other areas where Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated in Donbas over the past day, according to the latest update of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. 

