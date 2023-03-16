Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine's military says it hit Russian Buk missile system, repelled attacks near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 7, 2023 10:51 pm
Share

The Ukrainian military conducted nine strikes against Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, as well as a strike on a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7. 

Ukraine's military also repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to its evening update. 

Russia "doesn't stop storming" the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the General Staff wrote. 

Bakhmut, the outskirts of which had been captured by Russian forces as of early March, has experienced some of the most intense fighting during the war. Russia has heightened its efforts to capture the city for the past seven months as part of its broader strategy to gain control of the entire Donbas region, which encompasses both Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

Russian forces are reportedly concentrating on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk region. 

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 19 air strikes and one missile attack against Ukraine, carrying out five strikes from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), according to the report. 

Russian troops attacked multiple settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's military added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK