externalUkraine's military: Russian forces sustain significant losses in southern Ukraine

August 31, 2022 5:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 117 Russian troops and destroyed over 30 units of military equipment including nine T-72 tanks, three “Grad” MLRS, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, one Msta self-propelled howitzer, 18 units of armored vehicles, and four ammunition depotsThe Ukrainian army also reported that they struck four Russian control points and four transportation routes, including two strikes on the Antonivsky bridge.

