Ukraine’s military: Russian forces sustain losses as Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues
September 9, 2022 8:00 am
The Operational Command “South” said that Ukrainian forces killed 59 Russian troops and destroyed three Uragan MLRS along with a transport charger, two Pion self-propelled artillery, one Msta-S howitzer, three self-propelled artillery and mortar machines, one T-72 tank and six units of armored vehicles. The military also destroyed two ammunition depots and one ferry crossing.
