Ukraine's military: Russia increases number of ships in Black Sea

October 22, 2022 7:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that Russia had increased its grouping of ships in the Black Sea to ten ships, which includes three surface-to-air missile carriers equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles. 

