Ukraine's military: Russia increases number of ships in Black Sea
October 22, 2022 7:46 am
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that Russia had increased its grouping of ships in the Black Sea to ten ships, which includes three surface-to-air missile carriers equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles.
