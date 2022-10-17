Ukraine's military repels Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in south
October 16, 2022 6:55 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reports that Russia has sent a sabotage and reconnaissance group consisting of up to seven people toward the recently liberated Tryfonivka village in Kherson Oblast. The group was repelled by Ukraine's army. The command also reported that the Russian forces have reportedly lost 14 soldiers as well as three self-propelled artillery installations, a Msta-B howitzer and two Orlan-10 drones.
