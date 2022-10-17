Ukraine's military intercepts 5 kamikaze drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight
October 15, 2022 7:50 am
Ukraine's Eastern Air Command destroyed five Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over the oblast overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram post. Three of the drones were destroyed over the Kryvorizkyi district and two over the Nikopol'skyi district, Reznichenko said.
