Ukraine’s military destroys 5 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine
October 13, 2022 8:08 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that on Oct. 12 Ukrainian forces also killed 36 Russian troops and destroyed a tank, two fuel trucks, two armored vehicles, three artillery systems, and four helicopters.
Ukrainian forces also reportedly shot down four Russian kamikaze drones over Vinnytsia Oblast and one in Cherkasy Oblast.
