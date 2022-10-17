Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine’s military destroys 5 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine

October 13, 2022 8:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that on Oct. 12 Ukrainian forces also killed 36 Russian troops and destroyed a tank, two fuel trucks, two armored vehicles, three artillery systems, and four helicopters. 

Ukrainian forces also reportedly shot down four Russian kamikaze drones over Vinnytsia Oblast and one in Cherkasy Oblast.


