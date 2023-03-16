Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Commander: Air defense shooting down 80% of Russian missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 11:29 pm
Lieutenant General SerhiyiNaiev, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces. (Photo: Ukrainian Joint Forces / Facebook)

Ukrainian air defense is shooting down 80% of Russian missiles, according to Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces.

"At the moment, the percentage of missile interceptions has changed significantly and is at 80% or even higher in some cases. Our air defense specialists have become more professional and competent," Naiev said on March 1.

Naiev added that Russia is changing its methods and tactics when it comes to air attacks.

"Therefore, we conduct analysis after each strike," said Naiev. "This analysis is necessary, and the commanders make decisions accordingly to ensure the resilience of the air defense is at the highest level."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
