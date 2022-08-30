Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 30, 2022 4:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate said on Aug. 30 that since the covert mobilization in central and southeastern regions of Russia is falling, the country’s defense ministry decided to increase the number of mercenaries to fight against Ukraine. The intelligence said there are now up to 5,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
