Ukraine’s intelligence: Russia draws more mercenaries for its war in Ukraine as covert mobilization fails.
August 30, 2022 4:19 pm
Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate said on Aug. 30 that since the covert mobilization in central and southeastern regions of Russia is falling, the country’s defense ministry decided to increase the number of mercenaries to fight against Ukraine. The intelligence said there are now up to 5,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine.
