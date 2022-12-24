Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine’s intelligence: Over 1.2 million calls made to surrender hotline service

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 9:32 pm
Over 1.2 million calls have been made to Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” hotline, according to the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate’s representative Andriy Yusov on Dec. 17. 

Over 100 people call the hotline daily and most of the calls are from Russia, Yusov added. 

The “I Want to Live” hotline allows Russians to surrender themselves or their units to the Ukrainian army. 

The project was launched on Sept. 19, before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21. 

Russia blocked the site in mid-October, according to Russian state-controlled media Kommersant. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

