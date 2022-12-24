Ukraine’s intelligence: Over 1.2 million calls made to surrender hotline service

Over 1.2 million calls have been made to Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” hotline, according to the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate’s representative Andriy Yusov on Dec. 17.

Over 100 people call the hotline daily and most of the calls are from Russia, Yusov added.

The “I Want to Live” hotline allows Russians to surrender themselves or their units to the Ukrainian army.

The project was launched on Sept. 19, before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21.

Russia blocked the site in mid-October, according to Russian state-controlled media Kommersant.