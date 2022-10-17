Ukraine’s Air Force destroys Russian jet, helicopter on Sept. 25
September 26, 2022 4:00 am
Ukraine’s Air Command “South” reported that they destroyed one Russian Su-25 jet and one Mi-8 helicopter.
