Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUkraine to provide Ethiopia, Somalia with 50,000 metric tons of free wheat

This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 11:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry said that it will reimburse Ethiopia and Somalia for Hr 420 million ($11.4 million) worth of wheat. On Sept. 17, a ship carrying 30,000 metric tons of grain departed for Ethiopia from Odesa Oblast via the UN-backed grain corridor.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok