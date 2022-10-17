Ukraine to provide Ethiopia, Somalia with 50,000 metric tons of free wheat
September 19, 2022 11:57 pm
Ukraine’s Cabinet Ministry said that it will reimburse Ethiopia and Somalia for Hr 420 million ($11.4 million) worth of wheat. On Sept. 17, a ship carrying 30,000 metric tons of grain departed for Ethiopia from Odesa Oblast via the UN-backed grain corridor.
