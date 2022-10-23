Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine shoots down another Russian attack helicopter

October 23, 2022 2:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units shot down another Ka-52 helicopter in southern Ukraine on Oct. 22. This is the second Ka-52 helicopter downed by Ukraine within the last 24 hours.

