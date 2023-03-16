Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Ukraine says spring counteroffensive to target south

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 8:03 am
Ukraine's upcoming spring counteroffensive will aim to "drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south between Crimea and mainland Russia," Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in an interview with German media, DW reported

Skibitsky said he thinks Ukraine will be ready for its counteroffensive in the spring but said the exact moment it begins would depend on a number of factors, including the supply of Western weapons.

He did not rule out striking arms depots in Russia, particularly in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, saying that Russian attacks on Ukraine often originate from the Belgorod area. 

The ultimate goal of the announced counteroffensive, according to Skibitsky, is "to liberate all the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea." 

"We will stop only when we restore the country to the borders of 1991."

