Ukraine returns 32 POWs, body of Israeli soldier

President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine returned officers and soldiers, some of whom were considered missing.

Ukraine also returned the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka, who joined Ukraine's forces after living two years in Ukraine and was killed in action on Sept. 1, according to a youth football team from Lviv, where Fialka was a coach.

According to Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine continues to negotiate an all-for-all prisoner swap, but the process takes a long time.

The previous prisoner swap on Sept. 21 involved the release of 215 Ukrainian soldiers, including high-level commanders, and 10 foreign nationals who had fought on the Ukrainian side. Ukraine got prisoners of war in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine's most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician and Russian President Vladimir Putin's former right-hand man in the country. Medvedchuk was arrested in April on the charges of high treason.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk earlier said that Russia currently has 2,500 Ukrainian POWs.

