Friday, February 10, 2023

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 61 fallen soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 4:50 pm
The bodies of 61 fallen service people were returned to Ukraine from the possession of Russian forces in another transfer organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement, Reintegration Ministry reported on Feb. 10.

In mid-January, Ukraine returned the bodies of 54 fallen defenders of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast in a transfer organized with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion in Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 29.

In total, the bodies of 888 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned since the Commissioner’s appointment on May 20. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

