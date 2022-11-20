Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 7 settlements in east

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled Russian advances near seven settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and conducted strikes against a Russian command post and ammunition depot in the area, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 20.

The settlements where the attacks were repelled were Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that in Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces are setting up additional checkpoints to identify and detain deserters. Earlier on Nov. 19, the General Staff said it had observed an increased number of Russian troops in Luhansk Oblast.

