Ukraine receives 3 billion euros in first package of EU financial assistance commitment

Ukraine received its first 3 billion euro tranche of a long-awaited 18 billion euro macrofinancial assistance package from the EU, the European Commission announced on Jan. 17.

The financing will help Ukraine meet its budgetary needs through 2023, including making payments for public sector employees and social services, as well as maintaining macroeconomic stability. The assistance is structured as an interest-free loan, which Ukraine will need to start repaying in 2033.

"The agreed policy conditions are geared towards strengthening Ukraine's institutions and preparing the ground for a successful reconstruction effort, as well as supporting Ukraine on its European path," the European Commission briefing said.

The package had been delayed due to a veto by Hungary, which tried to keep the EU from freezing its own assistance package over insufficient reforms. A deal was struck with Budapest to drop its opposition to the Ukraine aid on Dec. 13.