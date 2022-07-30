Ukraine receives $13 billion in financial assistance since start of war
July 30, 2022 4:54 am
While foreign aid has become a “significant source of foreign currency income” for Ukraine, it is not enough to make up for the outflow of currency from the country, reports Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s National Bank. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine will receive an additional $20 billion in support from international partners.