Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 30, 2022

externalUkraine receives $13 billion in financial assistance since start of war

This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 4:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

While foreign aid has become a “significant source of foreign currency income” for Ukraine, it is not enough to make up for the outflow of currency from the country, reports Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s National Bank. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine will receive an additional $20 billion in support from international partners.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok