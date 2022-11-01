Ukraine intercepts 3 Russian UAVs over Poltava Oblast
November 1, 2022 3:31 am
Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported that three Russian UAVs were shot down overnight on Nov. 1. A few more UAVs are still flying over Poltava Oblast, Lunin added.
He urged residents to remain in shelters.
