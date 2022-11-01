Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine intercepts 3 Russian UAVs over Poltava Oblast

November 1, 2022 3:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported that three Russian UAVs were shot down overnight on Nov. 1. A few more UAVs are still flying over Poltava Oblast, Lunin added. 

He urged residents to remain in shelters.

